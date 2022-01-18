Hyundai recalls Elantra, Santa Fe and Sonata sedans due to windshield issue

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Hyundai Motor has issued a safety recall of a total of 26,413 units of its 2020 and 2021 model-year Elantra, Santa Fe and Sonata sedans in US market due to an issue with the windshield. As per a recall report filed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the windshield may be improperly attached and could come loose in case of an accident.

The safety agency's report explained that the use of a "non-conforming" flow additive mixed into clearcoat paint from a supplier, Axalta, may have caused inadequate adhesion of the front windshield to the vehicle structure.

The safety agency's report explained that the use of a "non-conforming" flow additive mixed into clearcoat paint from a supplier, Axalta, may have caused inadequate adhesion of the front windshield to the vehicle structure.

According to the report, drivers of affected Hyundai sedans may notice wind noise or water leaking from the windshield, which can be a sign of the loose windshield.

The recall involves 8,256 2021 Elantra sedans, 8,561 2020 and 2021 Santa Fe models, and 9,596 2021 Sonata vehicles that were assembled in the beginning of October 29, 2020. The report states that Hyundai stopped using the "suspect nonconforming clearcoat paint" on vehicles after December 16, 2020. The company is also not aware of any accidents or injuries as a result of the windshield issue.

The company will start notifying owners of the affected vehicles from February 25 onwards. The company dealers will remove and reinstall the windshields of the vehicles free of charge. In the meantime, owners can also check the NHTSA recalls website to see if their vehicle is a part of the recall.