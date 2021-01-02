Hyundai receives 35,000 bookings for new i20 in almost two months

Hyundai India launched a new refreshed version of its premium hatchback i20 in the month of November. The company has completed almost two months since the launch of the car. Hyundai India claims that it has received a total of 35,000 bookings for the premium hatchback.

In terms of sales, a Car & Bike report claims that it has sold 8000 units of the car already in a span of almost two months. In the month of December, the company had announced that the car managed to achieve 30,000 bookings in a period of 40 days.

The new Hyundai i20 starts at a price of ₹6.79 lakh (all prices ex-showroom) and the company is offering a total of 24 variants to choose from. However, Hyundai has stuck to four broad variants under the names, Magna, Sportz, Asta and the Asta (O).

The expansive range of options is derived from multiple engines and transmission options. The company claims that the new i20 has been launched with an introductory price that will be applicable on deliveries up to 31 December this year. The price of the highest variant goes all the way up to ₹11.17 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Asta (O) variant.

In terms of overall sales, Hyundai Motor India Ltd reported an increase in sales of 33.14%. The company sold 66,750 units in December. Hyundai sold a total of 50,135 units last year in the month of December.

Sales in the domestic market were up by 24.89% at 47,400 units which is also the highest ever for the company in a month. In comparison, Hyundai Motor India registered sale of 37,953 units in the same month last year.

In terms of exports, the company managed to achieve a jump of 58.84% to 19,350 units as compared to 12,182 in December 2019. HMIL said its cumulative sales in 2020 stood at 5,22,542 units.

