Hyundai records highest ever dispatches in FY23 at 7.2 lakh units1 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2023, 12:31 PM IST
- Hyundai Motor India's total sales in last fiscal year stood at 7,20,565 units, seeing an increase from 18 per cent from 6,10,760 units in 2021-22.
Hyundai Motor India registered highest annual sales in the financial year 2022-23. The auto maker recorded 11 per cent increase in wholesales at 61,500 units last month as compared with 55,287 units in March 2022.
