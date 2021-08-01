New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India has revealed its sales figures for the month of July 2021. The company registered a spike in sales compared to last year due to a low-base effect caused by Covid-19 disruption last year.

The South Korean automobile manufacturer registered a spike of 46% in total sales at 60,249 units in July. HMIL had sold 41,300 units in the same month last year, the company said in a statement.

The sales within the country were up by 26% to 48,042 units as against 38,200 units in July 2020, the company added. Exports increased to 12,207 units last month as compared with 3,100 units in July last year, according to the statement.

Hyundai recently launched a new SUV based on another popular model Creta. Hyundai Motor India recently launched Alcazar which comes with a much longer wheelbase in comparison with Creta and a third row of seats. The new vehicle also powered the sales figures for July.

According to the company, other models that helped with the sales recovery include the Creta, i20 and Venue.

Hyundai Motor India Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) Tarun Garg stated. "A positive growth momentum is clearly visible in the passenger vehicle industry with the stabilisation of macro-economic factors, good monsoons and increase in consumer shift towards personal mobility."

