Hyundai reveals Creta N Line interior ahead of launch on March 11: Check upgrades
Hyundai is set to launch the Creta N Line, featuring a captivating blend of cosmetic enhancements and a luxurious interior with red accents. The SUV boasts a sporty exterior design, advanced features, and a powerful 1.5-liter turbo petrol engine with versatile transmission options.
Hyundai Motor India Limited is set to ignite the excitement of car enthusiasts with the imminent launch of the much-anticipated Creta N Line on the 11th of March. The Signature dealerships of Hyundai have already commenced accepting bookings for the Creta N Line, requiring a token amount of ₹25,000.