Hyundai reveals Creta N Line interior ahead of launch on March 11: Check upgrades
Hyundai reveals Creta N Line interior ahead of launch on March 11: Check upgrades

Hyundai is set to launch the Creta N Line, featuring a captivating blend of cosmetic enhancements and a luxurious interior with red accents. The SUV boasts a sporty exterior design, advanced features, and a powerful 1.5-liter turbo petrol engine with versatile transmission options.

The dashboard receives a bold transformation with red accents and ambient lighting. (Hyundai Motor India Limited )Premium
The dashboard receives a bold transformation with red accents and ambient lighting. (Hyundai Motor India Limited )

Hyundai Motor India Limited is set to ignite the excitement of car enthusiasts with the imminent launch of the much-anticipated Creta N Line on the 11th of March. The Signature dealerships of Hyundai have already commenced accepting bookings for the Creta N Line, requiring a token amount of 25,000.

The forthcoming Hyundai Creta N Line promises a captivating blend of cosmetic enhancements and interior modifications, designed to elevate the driving experience to new heights. Revealed by the brand, the 2024 Creta N Line boasts a striking all-black theme within the cabin, accentuated by vibrant red accents on the upholstery and red piping on the seats. 

Moreover, the dashboard receives a bold transformation with red accents and ambient lighting, while a new N Line-specific steering wheel, leather-wrapped with red stitching, exudes a sporty allure. Complementing the interior ambiance are the N Line gear lever and metal pedals, enhancing the dynamic appeal of the vehicle.

While the interior undergoes notable upgrades, the dashboard and center console maintain their familiar design, featuring twin displays for the instrument cluster and infotainment system. The vehicle is equipped with a range of advanced features including wireless charging, ventilated seats, electronic parking brake, auto hold, 360-degree camera, and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), ensuring a sophisticated driving experience.

Drawing inspiration from WRC (World Rally Championship) cars, the exterior of the Creta N Line exudes a sporty demeanor, characterized by a redesigned front grille adorned with the N Line emblem, a more aggressive front bumper with red accents, and new side skirts. The SUV rides on striking 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with N Line badging, complemented by red front brake calipers, further accentuating its athletic stance. At the rear, a twin-tip exhaust system promises an enhanced auditory experience, while potential suspension adjustments hint at improved handling dynamics.

Under the hood, the Creta N Line is powered by a robust 1.5-liter turbo petrol engine, delivering 158 bhp of maximum power at 5500 rpm and a peak torque output of 253 Nm at 1500 - 3000 rpm. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual unit and a 7-speed dual-clutch unit, offering drivers a versatile driving experience.

 

Published: 06 Mar 2024, 04:45 PM IST
