Hyundai is set to launch the Creta N Line, featuring a captivating blend of cosmetic enhancements and a luxurious interior with red accents. The SUV boasts a sporty exterior design, advanced features, and a powerful 1.5-liter turbo petrol engine with versatile transmission options.

Hyundai Motor India Limited is set to ignite the excitement of car enthusiasts with the imminent launch of the much-anticipated Creta N Line on the 11th of March. The Signature dealerships of Hyundai have already commenced accepting bookings for the Creta N Line, requiring a token amount of ₹25,000. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The forthcoming Hyundai Creta N Line promises a captivating blend of cosmetic enhancements and interior modifications, designed to elevate the driving experience to new heights. Revealed by the brand, the 2024 Creta N Line boasts a striking all-black theme within the cabin, accentuated by vibrant red accents on the upholstery and red piping on the seats.

Moreover, the dashboard receives a bold transformation with red accents and ambient lighting, while a new N Line-specific steering wheel, leather-wrapped with red stitching, exudes a sporty allure. Complementing the interior ambiance are the N Line gear lever and metal pedals, enhancing the dynamic appeal of the vehicle. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While the interior undergoes notable upgrades, the dashboard and center console maintain their familiar design, featuring twin displays for the instrument cluster and infotainment system. The vehicle is equipped with a range of advanced features including wireless charging, ventilated seats, electronic parking brake, auto hold, 360-degree camera, and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), ensuring a sophisticated driving experience.

Drawing inspiration from WRC (World Rally Championship) cars, the exterior of the Creta N Line exudes a sporty demeanor, characterized by a redesigned front grille adorned with the N Line emblem, a more aggressive front bumper with red accents, and new side skirts. The SUV rides on striking 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with N Line badging, complemented by red front brake calipers, further accentuating its athletic stance. At the rear, a twin-tip exhaust system promises an enhanced auditory experience, while potential suspension adjustments hint at improved handling dynamics.

Under the hood, the Creta N Line is powered by a robust 1.5-liter turbo petrol engine, delivering 158 bhp of maximum power at 5500 rpm and a peak torque output of 253 Nm at 1500 - 3000 rpm. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual unit and a 7-speed dual-clutch unit, offering drivers a versatile driving experience. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

