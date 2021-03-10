Hyundai Motor has revealed a glimpse of the all-new KONA N without its camouflage disguise. The company revealed a series of teaser images of the SUV that will be part of the company's high-performance N range.

The new KONA N will be the latest addition to the Hyundai N brand line-up, and the first N model with an SUV body type, according to a statement by Hyundai.

The first images reveal a wide, low stance SUV. According to a statement by the company, for the very first time, the Hyundai N division and Hyundai Design Center worked together to develop an SUV body type. The KONA N combines the design of the recently launched KONA with the design language of other existing N models.

The front of the SUV gets large air intakes and sleek DRLs falling in line with other latest entrants in Hyundai's line-up. The lower grille, the company claims, is inspired by an aeronautic fuselage and extends to the side of the car, emphasising its aerodynamic efficiency and speed. The car also gets an N logo on the upper grille.

At the rear, the SUV gets a double-wing roof spoiler. It also incorporates a third, triangular brake light, as with other N models. The car gets N dual exhaust mufflers. Lower down on the rear bumper, it gets a large diffuser. The car further gets body-coloured fenders.

The all-new KONA N is equipped with features reserved for N models, such as exclusive alloy wheels and red accents on the side sills.

