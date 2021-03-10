Hyundai reveals image of upcoming Kona N SUV: Details here

The front of the SUV gets large air intakes and sleek DRLs falling in line with other latest entrants in Hyundai's line-up. The lower grille, the company claims, is inspired by an aeronautic fuselage and extends to the side of the car, emphasising its aerodynamic efficiency and speed. The car also gets an N logo on the upper grille.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}