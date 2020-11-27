Hyundai reveals name of new SUV: All you need to know about Bayon

Hyundai Motor has revealed the name of a new SUV that will be the entry-level model for the European market. The Hyundai Bayon will be an affordable new crossover SUV that will be positioned in the b-segment. The company has not revealed much of the design but we can more information to trickle down as we near the launch of the car.

The new car will be coming to the European market in the first half of 2021. In a release, Hyundai claims that the Bayon will be a fully-new model and an important addition to the current Hyundai SUV line-up.

With the launch of the new entry-level SUV, the South Korean company plans to broaden its reach in the European market. Hyundai Bayon will join the Kona, Tucson, NEXO and Santa Fe, becoming the latest member of the Hyundai SUV line-up in Europe.

Since the new Crossover SUV is being built specifically for the European market, the car is named after a city in France.

The name Bayon was inspired by the city of Bayonne in the southwest of France. As Hyundai Bayon is primarily a European product, Hyundai decided to name it after a European city. Positioned between the Atlantic coast and the Pyrenees mountains, the French town is a great location for those who enjoy activities such as sailing and hiking, which the company claims fits with the character of the new model. Hyundai will be revealing more details about the Bayon soon.

Hyundai claims that during the last 20 years the company has frequently taken inspiration from locations around the world to generate some of the best-known nameplates among SUVs. These include not only the Tucson and Santa Fe, named after cities in the states of Arizona and New Mexico respectively, but also the Kona – whose name is derived from the Kona district on the Big Island of Hawaii. Even the fuel-cell electric vehicle NEXO has a geographic connection, taking its name from Nexø – one of the largest towns on the popular Danish holiday island of Bornholm.

