Hyundai reveals name of new SUV: All you need to know about Bayon

Hyundai claims that during the last 20 years the company has frequently taken inspiration from locations around the world to generate some of the best-known nameplates among SUVs. These include not only the Tucson and Santa Fe, named after cities in the states of Arizona and New Mexico respectively, but also the Kona – whose name is derived from the Kona district on the Big Island of Hawaii. Even the fuel-cell electric vehicle NEXO has a geographic connection, taking its name from Nexø – one of the largest towns on the popular Danish holiday island of Bornholm.