Hyundai Motor India has finally revealed what its upcoming seven-seater SUV will look like. The South Korean brand has been posted sketches of the Hyundai Alcazar. The Hyundai Alcazar has been touted as a 7-seater premium SUV by Hyundai. The car is expected to built on a design language similar to the Hyundai Creta .

The new sketches reveal that Hyundai will be extending the tailgate substantially in order to accommodate the third row of seat.

The company claims that the new SUV is developed on Hyundai’s global design identity of sensuous sportiness. The official statement from the company states, “Hyundai ALCAZAR synchronizes vital design elements of proportion, architecture, styling and technology, forming a modern and premium 7-Seater SUV."

The sketches reveal that Hyundai has used strong design language in order to distinguish the new Alcazar from the existing five-seater Creta. Hyundai has used much bolder shoulder lines across the side profile of the new SUV. The wheel arches are also squared off to provide a more commanding stance. On the interior, Hyundai claims that the Alcazar will introduce lavish comfort and modern in-car experiences.

The interior cabin of the upcoming SUV will be based on a Wing-Surrounded architecture. According to Hyundai, the widespread Wing-Surround architecture enhances the bold and dynamic design of the interiors.

The Hyundai Alcazar is expected to compete with the likes of MG Hector Plus, the newly launched Tata Safari as well as Mahindra's XUV 500.

The new Hyundai Alcazar is expected to break cover on 6 April. The global debut will happen in India. The new SUV will be ‘Made in India’ and ‘Made First for India’ according to S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd

