Hyundai reveals sketch of new Creta-based seven-seater SUV

The sketches reveal that Hyundai has used strong design language in order to distinguish the new Alcazar from the existing five-seater Creta. Hyundai has used much bolder shoulder lines across the side profile of the new SUV. The wheel arches are also squared off to provide a more commanding stance. On the interior, Hyundai claims that the Alcazar will introduce lavish comfort and modern in-car experiences.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}