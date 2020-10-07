Hyundai reveals teaser of new Hyundai i20 N, high-performance model

Hyundai Motor has revealed a first teaser of its latest high-performance model, the all-new i20 N, a racetrack-capable hot hatch based on the new i20 and inspired by the i20 WRC rally car.

As with other Hyundai N models, the Hyundai i20 N offers exclusive engine performance and dynamic technology modifications for a more performance-oriented buyer. The new i20 N model joins the i30 N and i30 Fastback N among Hyundai’s high-performance line-up in Europe.

According to Hyundai, the all-new i20 N’s design is based on Hyundai’s new Sensuous Sportiness design identity.

The front is dominated by a larger air intake for the turbo engine and brake cooling. The 18-inch wheels come with a grey matte finish and N-branded brake callipers, as well as unique side sills to give a sporty stance. The car features a rear spoiler for better aerodynamic performance.

The i20 N gets Performance Blue livery, which is exclusive to Hyundai N models. The company is also providing Phantom Black roof for an optional two-tone style, as well as red exterior accents.

In order to peak the interest, the company even shared the exhaust note from a pre-production car in a short clip. However, the final note might still differ as the company has claimed that it is in the process of finalizing the details. Hyundai claims that they will be revealing more details soon.

However, the company did not reveal any specific details regarding the launch of the car as of now. Currently, there's no indication if the new hot hatch will ever make it to Indian streets.

