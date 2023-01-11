Hyundai reveals the price of Ioniq 5 EV at Auto Expo, costs ₹44.95 lakh1 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2023, 12:52 PM IST
- As announced by the auto manufacturer, the Ioniq 5 EV will be available at a starting price of ₹44.95 lakh (ex-showroom).
At a star-studded launch, Hyundai India took the wraps off its Ioniq 5 EV at the Auto Expo 2023 event today. The electric SUV was launched in the presence of bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. To recall, the EV was announced in India last month. It is up for bookings for a token of ₹1 lakh.