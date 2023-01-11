At a star-studded launch, Hyundai India took the wraps off its Ioniq 5 EV at the Auto Expo 2023 event today. The electric SUV was launched in the presence of bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. To recall, the EV was announced in India last month. It is up for bookings for a token of ₹1 lakh.

The company has finally revealed its price at Auto Expo 2023. As announced by the auto manufacturer, the Ioniq 5 EV will be available at a starting price of ₹44.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV will be offered in three different colour options – White, Black and an exclusive Matte Silver.

The EV, showcased at Auto Expo 2023 has a wheelbase of 3,000mm and measures 4635 mm X 1890 mm X 1625 mm. Safety features available on the electric vehicle include 6 airbags (driver & passenger, side & curtain), virtual engine sound system (VESS), electric parking brake (EPB), all four disc brakes, multi collision-avoidance brake (MCB) and power child lock.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV comes with an ultra-fast charging capability of 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes (using a 350kw DC charger). It is equipped with a multi-charging system with 400V and 800V multi-charging to reduce waiting times at charging stations. It is powered by a high-power battery 72.6 kWh and offers customers an ARAI certified range of 631 km.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV comes with more than 60 connected car features and comes with a three years free Bluelink subscription. Hyundai IONIQ 5 will feature Bluelink services and connected solutions such as voice assistant, remote services, SOS/Emergency assistance, low tyre pressure notification, location based services and more.