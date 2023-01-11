Hyundai reveals the price of Ioniq 5 EV at Auto Expo, costs 44.95 lakh

At a star-studded launch, Hyundai India took the wraps off its Ioniq 5 EV at the Auto Expo 2023 event today. The electric SUV was launched in the presence of bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. To recall, the EV was announced in India last month. It is up for bookings for a token of ₹1 lakh.

