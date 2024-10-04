Hyundai rolls out festive deals: MASSIVE discounts on Venue, Exter, i20 and more - check details

Hyundai Motor has introduced festive discounts on select models this October, including the Exter and Venue SUVs, with savings up to 80,000. The offer also extends to CNG cars and includes accessory packages at reduced prices.

Updated4 Oct 2024, 03:01 PM IST
Customers can save up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>80,000 on certain models and variants throughout October. The Venue subcompact SUV emerges as the biggest beneficiary of the scheme, with total savings of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>80,629.
Customers can save up to ₹80,000 on certain models and variants throughout October. The Venue subcompact SUV emerges as the biggest beneficiary of the scheme, with total savings of ₹80,629.

Hyundai Motor has rolled out festive season discounts on select models in October, aiming to tap into the surge in car purchases during this period. The South Korean car manufacturer is offering price reductions on four models, including two popular SUVs, available at discounted rates until the end of the month. The vehicles benefiting from this promotion include the Exter and Venue SUVs, as well as the i20 and Grand i10 Nios hatchbacks. In addition, Hyundai is extending the offer to several of its CNG-powered cars.

Customers can save up to 80,000 on certain models and variants throughout October. The Venue subcompact SUV emerges as the biggest beneficiary of the scheme, with total savings of 80,629. Hyundai is also offering an accessory package worth 21,628 at a discounted price of 6,000 as part of this offer.

The Exter, one of Hyundai's best-selling SUVs, is available with discounts of up to 42,972. The Exter’s benefit includes an accessory package valued at 17,971, which can now be purchased for just 5,000. These discounts extend to the CNG variant of the Exter as well.

Another significant discount this month is available on the Grand i10 Nios, with potential savings of up to 58,000. Meanwhile, the i20, which comes in both standard and N Line variants, offers benefits of up to 55,000.

To recall, Hyundai Motor India has also launched a refreshed version of its Alcazar SUV, with an introductory price starting at 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated Alcazar features a more pronounced grille, new H-shaped LED daytime running lights, larger skid plates, Quad Beam LED headlamps, and 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The vehicle now also includes connected LED tail lights. The dimensions have increased compared to the previous model, now measuring 4,560 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width, and 1,700 mm in height, while the wheelbase remains unchanged at 2,760 mm.

First Published:4 Oct 2024, 03:01 PM IST
