Hyundai Motor has rolled out festive season discounts on select models in October, aiming to tap into the surge in car purchases during this period. The South Korean car manufacturer is offering price reductions on four models, including two popular SUVs, available at discounted rates until the end of the month. The vehicles benefiting from this promotion include the Exter and Venue SUVs, as well as the i20 and Grand i10 Nios hatchbacks. In addition, Hyundai is extending the offer to several of its CNG-powered cars.

Customers can save up to ₹80,000 on certain models and variants throughout October. The Venue subcompact SUV emerges as the biggest beneficiary of the scheme, with total savings of ₹80,629. Hyundai is also offering an accessory package worth ₹21,628 at a discounted price of ₹6,000 as part of this offer.

The Exter, one of Hyundai's best-selling SUVs, is available with discounts of up to ₹42,972. The Exter's benefit includes an accessory package valued at ₹17,971, which can now be purchased for just ₹5,000. These discounts extend to the CNG variant of the Exter as well.

Another significant discount this month is available on the Grand i10 Nios, with potential savings of up to ₹58,000. Meanwhile, the i20, which comes in both standard and N Line variants, offers benefits of up to ₹55,000.