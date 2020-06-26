Hyundai says Venue is also the highest selling sub-four metre SUV in the domestic market during the January to May period of calendar year 2020. The company sold 97400 units in India and exported 7400 units.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd – country’s second largest passenger vehicle manufacturer – on Friday announced selling more than one lakh units of compact sport utility vehicle, Venue, ever since the vehicle was launched on May 21, 2019 in India. The company sold 97400 units in India and exported 7400 units.

According to the Hyundai, Venue - it’s smallest ever SUV - is also the highest selling sub- four metre SUV in the domestic market during the January to May period of calendar year 2020 and almost 70% of the customers prefer petrol engine variant of the vehicle.

“Hyundai has been at the helm of innovation in the automotive industry, introducing revolutionary products and technologies that have established new benchmarks. With Venue, we have pioneered fully connected technology for customers. Additionally, Venue has paved the way to democratize global technologies such as Kappa 1.0 l T-GDi engine and 7-Speed Dual-Clutch Transmission Hyundai cars in India, offering customers’ excitement, delight and enhanced value," said S S Kim, managing director, Hyundai Motor India.

After the launch of Venue in 2019, Hyundai eclipsed Maruti as the largest manufacturer of sport utility vehicles in India. The company subsequently launched the second generation of its popular mid-size SUV, Creta to further consolidate its position in the utility vehicle segment.

The utilty vehicle has been the volume driver in the last five years as consumer preference especially in the urban areas changed towards compact and mid size sport utility vehicles.

Hyundai also introduced it’s connect car software, BlueLink, with the Venue, making it the first mass market connect vehicle in India.

“Hyundai Venue is crafted step-by-step to meet the needs of Indian youth who seek future technology, space, comfort, safety and ergonomics with new age style. The development direction of Hyundai Venue is defined by solid presence, refreshing driving experience and leading-edge seamless connectivity," the company said in a statement.

After reopening its Chennai based factory from May 5, Hyundai reported wholesales of just 6883 vehicles. The vehicle manufacturers have been utilizing around 20% - 30% of their installed production capacity, as the safety measures taken at the plant have made the manufacturing process cumbersome.

