Hyundai sells more than one lakh units of Venue compact SUV in a year

“Hyundai has been at the helm of innovation in the automotive industry, introducing revolutionary products and technologies that have established new benchmarks. With Venue, we have pioneered fully connected technology for customers. Additionally, Venue has paved the way to democratize global technologies such as Kappa 1.0 l T-GDi engine and 7-Speed Dual-Clutch Transmission Hyundai cars in India, offering customers’ excitement, delight and enhanced value," said S S Kim, managing director, Hyundai Motor India.