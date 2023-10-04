Hyundai set to send 3 cars to Bharat NCAP, after global NCAP tests Verna
Reportedly, at this point, Hyundai has not disclosed the specific three vehicles they intend to send for testing at Bharat NCAP. Nevertheless, potential candidates could include the Creta, Exter, and i20 models.
In a recent press conference in New Delhi, Hyundai revealed that the new-generation Verna has achieved a remarkable five star rating in the Global NCAP crash test, reported HT Auto.
