In a recent press conference in New Delhi, Hyundai revealed that the new-generation Verna has achieved a remarkable five star rating in the Global NCAP crash test, reported HT Auto.

Additionally, the company confirmed that they will provide six airbags as a standard feature in this model. Hyundai also announced its intention to send three vehicles to Bharat NCAP for comprehensive crash testing. This suggests that the Verna may have been one of the final cars to undergo testing by Global NCAP, adds the report.

Reportedly, at this point, Hyundai has not disclosed the specific three vehicles they intend to send for testing at Bharat NCAP. Nevertheless, potential candidates could include the Creta, Exter, and i20 models.

Hyundai has been diligently focused on enhancing the safety features across its vehicle lineup. Currently, the brand offers 13 different models in the Indian market, and all of them come equipped with Electronic Stability Control, Hill Start Assist, 6 airbags, 3-point seatbelts, seat belt reminders for all seats, and a Highline tire pressure monitoring system.

These features are available either as standard features or can be chosen as optional equipment. Additionally, the manufacturer provides an Advanced Driver Aids System with five of its models. The Ioniq 5 includes this system as standard equipment, while the Verna, Tucson, Venue, and Venue N Line offer it as optional features. Notably, among affordable vehicles in India, the Venue stands out as the most accessible option with ADAS features.

Regarding the Bharat NCAP, it is set to carry out a range of crash assessments, encompassing front impact, side pole impact, side barrier impact, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Pedestrian Safety Compliance, and additional evaluations. Furthermore, there are plans to introduce rear crash protection and Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) with Lane Departure Warning as part of the program's future enhancements.

To earn a five-star safety rating, vehicles must achieve a minimum score of 27 points in Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and 41 points in Child Occupant Protection (COP). To attain a minimum of a three-star safety rating, cars must come equipped with six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), a front design that complies with pedestrian protection standards, and seatbelt reminders for the front seats. Bharat NCAP has already scheduled testing for over 30 models.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!