Hyundai set to unveil Creta EV at 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo: Report

At the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo, Hyundai is reportedly set to launch the Creta EV, which could retain much of its ICE predecessor's design. It will likely feature an all-electric powertrain, premium interior, and advanced technology, with battery options promising up to 500 km range.

Livemint
Updated25 Nov 2024, 11:20 PM IST
Leaked images of alleged Creta EV.
Leaked images of alleged Creta EV.(Instagram: piloton_wheels)

Korean automobile giant Hyundai is geared up to unveil its much-anticipated Creta Electric Vehicle (EV) at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo in January, reported HT Auto. 

As per the report, spy images of the Creta EV suggest it will retain much of the styling of the recently updated internal combustion engine (ICE) model launched earlier this year. The vehicle appears to feature a connected taillight design, shark-fin antenna, and a rear bumper similar to its ICE counterpart. A key distinction, however, is the absence of a tailpipe, hinting at its all-electric powertrain.

Hyundai is expected to replace the traditional radiator grille with a closed panel, reflecting EV-specific design language. Additionally, the Creta EV may sport a new set of aerodynamically optimised alloy wheels. The model will likely be built on an updated version of Hyundai’s K2 platform, ensuring compatibility with electric powertrains.

Premium Interiors and Advanced Features

Positioned as a premium offering, the Creta EV is anticipated to feature a sophisticated interior with high-quality materials. Highlights could include leatherette upholstery, an electric panoramic sunroof, and ventilated front seats with electric adjustment. The rear seats are likely to retain their two-step reclining feature.

Tech upgrades are expected to include a dual-screen setup combining the infotainment and instrument cluster displays, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and a 360-degree surround-view camera. Other conveniences might include a wireless phone charger, cooled glovebox, and USB charging points for rear passengers.

Range and Performance

While exact specifications remain under wraps, the Creta EV is expected to offer competitive battery options similar to its chief rival, the Tata Curvv EV. With possible configurations of 45 kWh and 55 kWh battery packs, the Creta EV could deliver a range of up to 500 km on a single charge, making it a strong contender in its segment.

 

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Nov 2024, 11:20 PM IST
Business NewsAuto NewsHyundai set to unveil Creta EV at 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo: Report

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    446.85
    03:57 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -13.9 (-3.02%)

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    342.85
    03:59 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    5.85 (1.74%)

    Tata Steel share price

    143.60
    03:58 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    0.8 (0.56%)

    State Bank Of India share price

    844.75
    03:53 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    28.7 (3.52%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Wipro share price

    582.75
    03:54 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    11.35 (1.99%)

    Federal Bank share price

    213.00
    03:47 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    3.75 (1.79%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,892.00
    03:52 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -7.05 (-0.37%)

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,733.95
    03:46 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -13.75 (-0.79%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    967.65
    03:59 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -84.75 (-8.05%)

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,182.00
    03:29 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -69.65 (-5.56%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,159.25
    03:29 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -56.75 (-4.67%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    624.85
    03:57 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -24.55 (-3.78%)
    More from Top Losers

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    397.05
    03:47 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    32.15 (8.81%)

    Central Bank Of India share price

    56.89
    03:59 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    4.56 (8.71%)

    Emami share price

    693.05
    03:49 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    54.1 (8.47%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India share price

    554.35
    03:29 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    40.4 (7.86%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,645.00-10.00
      Chennai
      79,651.00-10.00
      Delhi
      79,803.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      79,655.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L-0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Auto News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.