Hyundai set to unveil Creta EV at 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo: Report

At the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo, Hyundai is reportedly set to launch the Creta EV, which could retain much of its ICE predecessor's design. It will likely feature an all-electric powertrain, premium interior, and advanced technology, with battery options promising up to 500 km range.

Korean automobile giant Hyundai is geared up to unveil its much-anticipated Creta Electric Vehicle (EV) at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo in January, reported HT Auto.

As per the report, spy images of the Creta EV suggest it will retain much of the styling of the recently updated internal combustion engine (ICE) model launched earlier this year. The vehicle appears to feature a connected taillight design, shark-fin antenna, and a rear bumper similar to its ICE counterpart. A key distinction, however, is the absence of a tailpipe, hinting at its all-electric powertrain.

Hyundai is expected to replace the traditional radiator grille with a closed panel, reflecting EV-specific design language. Additionally, the Creta EV may sport a new set of aerodynamically optimised alloy wheels. The model will likely be built on an updated version of Hyundai's K2 platform, ensuring compatibility with electric powertrains.

Premium Interiors and Advanced Features Positioned as a premium offering, the Creta EV is anticipated to feature a sophisticated interior with high-quality materials. Highlights could include leatherette upholstery, an electric panoramic sunroof, and ventilated front seats with electric adjustment. The rear seats are likely to retain their two-step reclining feature.

Tech upgrades are expected to include a dual-screen setup combining the infotainment and instrument cluster displays, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and a 360-degree surround-view camera. Other conveniences might include a wireless phone charger, cooled glovebox, and USB charging points for rear passengers.