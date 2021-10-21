Hyundai Motors Indonesia revealed the design sketches of the new Creta SUV , which will be launched in the Indonesian market and is also expected to be introduced in India sometime next year. The new design sketch reveals that the SUV is not drastically different from the existing model.

The new version of Hyundai Creta will be produced locally in Indonesia in the company's first Southeast Asian factory. The changes have been influenced by the brands bigger offerings like Tucson and Santa Fe. Additionally, the grill looks similar to that of the Alcazar.

View Full Image The new Creta gets similar boomerang LEDs

Exterior

Hyundai Creta is equipped with a Parametric Jewel Grille which is also seen on the Alcazar. In addition, there is a Parametric Jewel Hidden DRL which fully integrates the grille and lights so that the lamp display will not be visible when the lights are turned off. The SUV also gets the trademark Boomerang type rear light and High Mounted Stop Lamp (HMSL).

View Full Image The new version derives inspiration from Tucson and Santa Fe

Interiors

The new Creta gets a horizontal dashboard arrangement which extends towards the door that forms a wing curve. The dashboard gets an 8-inch infotainment screen that is integrated with the console in the middle.

The car gets a D-cut steering wheel as well as vertical ventilation. In addition, the Hyundai Creta has a three-dimensional patterned speaker grille and a silver bezel that wraps around the gear knob.

View Full Image The dashboard of the Creta gets an 8-inch display

