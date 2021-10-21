Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Auto News >Hyundai shares design sketches of new Creta SUV. See interior, exterior pics

Hyundai shares design sketches of new Creta SUV. See interior, exterior pics

Premium
The front grille of the new Creta SUV has been inspired by its bigger siblings 
1 min read . 03:59 PM IST Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

The new design sketch of the Hyundai Creta reveals that the SUV is not drastically different from the existing model

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Hyundai Motors Indonesia revealed the design sketches of the new Creta SUV, which will be launched in the Indonesian market and is also expected to be introduced in India sometime next year. The new design sketch reveals that the SUV is not drastically different from the existing model. 

Hyundai Motors Indonesia revealed the design sketches of the new Creta SUV, which will be launched in the Indonesian market and is also expected to be introduced in India sometime next year. The new design sketch reveals that the SUV is not drastically different from the existing model. 

 The new version of Hyundai Creta will be produced locally in Indonesia in the company's first Southeast Asian factory. The changes have been influenced by the brands bigger offerings like Tucson and Santa Fe. Additionally, the grill looks similar to that of the Alcazar. 

 The new version of Hyundai Creta will be produced locally in Indonesia in the company's first Southeast Asian factory. The changes have been influenced by the brands bigger offerings like Tucson and Santa Fe. Additionally, the grill looks similar to that of the Alcazar. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

 

View Full Image
The new Creta gets similar boomerang LEDs
Click on the image to enlarge

Exterior

Hyundai Creta is equipped with a Parametric Jewel Grille which is also seen on the Alcazar. In addition, there is a Parametric Jewel Hidden DRL which fully integrates the grille and lights so that the lamp display will not be visible when the lights are turned off. The SUV also gets the trademark Boomerang type rear light and High Mounted Stop Lamp (HMSL).

View Full Image
The new version derives inspiration from Tucson and Santa Fe
Click on the image to enlarge
MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Ola Electric scooters S1, S1 Pro test rides, deliveries ...

Premium

MG Astor SUV sold out for the rest of the year in under ...

Premium

Rolls-Royce keen to partner Indian Navy for developing ...

Premium

Ather Energy opens two new experience centres in this I ...

Interiors

The new Creta gets a horizontal dashboard arrangement which extends towards the door that forms a wing curve. The dashboard gets an 8-inch infotainment screen that is integrated with the console in the middle.

The car gets a D-cut steering wheel as well as vertical ventilation. In addition, the Hyundai Creta has a three-dimensional patterned speaker grille and a silver bezel that wraps around the gear knob.

 

View Full Image
The dashboard of the Creta gets an 8-inch display
Click on the image to enlarge

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!