Hyundai shines light on the manufacturing process of the new i20

Recently Hyundai revealed the design of the all-new Hyundai i20. The company revealed the exterior as well as interiors of the car. Now the South Korean company has revealed what lies underneath and how Hyundai has used materials that will improve the overall safety of the upcoming hatchback.

The all-new i20, according to a statement released by the company, has been “perfected through a prudent use of Industry 4.0 and Automation". Hyundai claims that this process has allowed a robust and reliable performance for the new car.

The new i20 will feature an extensive application of 66% advanced & high-strength steel

The company has created a superstructure that it claims will enhance the crashworthiness of the car and the same time will make it lighter.

The new car will be built using robots on the assembly line offering a glimpse of the manufacturing process that gives shape to the new i20.

The car’s production will be processed in automation line that features craftsmanship robots. The company claims this setup will ensure supreme quality standards and lasting glossy finish.

Hyundai claims that the new i20 has been tested on 18 drive tracks in order to put it through various driving conditions.

The recent design renders show that the new i20 will get a complete overhaul in terms of both exteriors and interiors. The front fascia will get daytime running lights, LED headlamps and the fog lamps will be housed in a triangular cut out in the lower half of the bumper.

The tailgate will get modern looking z-shaped LED lights along with a chrome bar running across the boot lid. The new car will also get a new set of diamond cut alloy wheels.

The interiors of the car will feature a 10.25-inch infotainment screen along with a digital MID. The dashboard has strong lines running across horizontally providing a wide look.

In terms of powertrain and transmission options, the car is expected to get the same engine options as the compact SUV Hyundai Venue. The car will get a 1.2-litre petrol, 1.5-liter diesel and a 1-liter turbo petrol engine.

