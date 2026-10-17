Hyundai showcases 3 new models at Paris Motor Show: What’s new in BAYON, TUCSON and STARIA Cargo?

Hyundai Motor Company showcased three key vehicles at the 2026 Paris Motor Show, highlighting its evolving European lineup with the world premiere of the all-new BAYON compact SUV, the European premiere of the new TUCSON and the all-electric STARIA Cargo commercial van.

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The showcase also featured the global debut of the TUCSON N Line, which adds sportier styling inspired by Hyundai’s N performance models.

The new BAYON focuses on passenger comfort, connectivity and driver assistance, while the TUCSON combines electrified powertrains with next-generation infotainment technology, including an AI-powered voice assistant. The STARIA Cargo, meanwhile, targets commercial users with a claimed range of up to 450 km and fast-charging capability.

Here are standout features from Hyundai’s latest vehicle showcases.

Hyundai BAYON, TUCSON and STARIA Cargo: Standout features:

All-new Hyundai BAYON - 440-litre boot capacity: Offers 440 litres of luggage space, additional underfloor storage and increased rear legroom, making it practical for families and everyday commuting.

- Dual 12.3-inch curved displays: Available screens enhance the digital cockpit and connected driving experience.

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- Advanced smartphone connectivity: Features Hyundai Digital Key 2, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and wireless charging.

- Enhanced passenger comfort: Offers heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, reclining rear seats, dedicated rear ventilation and an openable panoramic sunroof.

- New hybrid powertrain planned for 2027: The upcoming 1.6-litre hybrid is projected to deliver 138 PS, with CO₂ emissions starting at 102 g/km.

- Petrol engine options: The initial lineup includes a 1.0-litre T-GDI petrol engine in 90 PS and 115 PS versions.

- Advanced driver assistance: Hyundai SmartSense features include Highway Driving Assist 2, Blind-Spot View Monitor, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 2 and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist.

- Sportier BAYON N Line: Gets 18-inch alloy wheels, high-gloss black cladding, a rear diffuser with integrated twin exhaust outlets, and textile-suede seats.

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All-new Hyundai TUCSON and TUCSON N Line - Electrified powertrain options: The Tucson hybrid produces 245 PS and 380 Nm of torque, while the plug-in hybrid delivers 292 PS and 380 Nm.

- Up to 81 km of electric-only range: The plug-in hybrid offers an estimated electric range of up to 81 km with 17-inch wheels, subject to final homologation.

- Bold exterior styling: Hyundai's Art of Steel design language features muscular fenders, H-Edge lighting and a sculptural Prism Rear Lamp.

- Advanced lighting technology: Optional Micro Pixel Lighting uses 25,600 individual LED pixels for controlled lighting patterns and welcome and farewell animations.

- Spacious cabin and luggage area: Offers up to 695 litres of boot space, alongside generous passenger room and comfort features such as Relaxation seats and optional Ergomotion seats.

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- Next-generation infotainment: Pleos Connect, based on Android Automotive OS, offers a 12.9-inch or 17-inch central display, a 9.9-inch driver display and the Gleo AI voice assistant.

- Connected convenience: Features over-the-air software updates, Hyundai Digital Key 2, optional 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio and Smart Mood Lamp ambient lighting.

- Fast device charging: Includes two 15W wireless charging pads and four 100W USB-C ports.

- Towing capability: The hybrid can tow up to 1,910 kg, while the plug-in hybrid can tow up to 1,810 kg. Trailer Reverse Assist helps with reversing manoeuvres.

- Sporty TUCSON N Line: The new variant gets 20-inch alloy wheels, a black monotone interior, red accents, textile-suede seats and an N steering wheel with perforated leather grips and red stitching.

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Hyundai STARIA Cargo EV - Up to 450 km driving range: The all-electric commercial vehicle STARIA offers a claimed WLTP range of up to 450 km.

- 800V charging architecture: Supports charging from 10% to 80% in 20 minutes, helping reduce downtime for commercial operators.

- 218 PS electric motor: Its 160 kW electric motor is designed to deliver responsive performance for business use.

- 1,040 kg payload: Combines a payload capacity of 1,040 kg with space for three Euro pallets.

- 2,000 kg towing capacity: Can tow up to 2,000 kg, including when carrying its maximum payload of 1,040 kg.

- Digital cockpit: Features a 12.3-inch touchscreen and digital instrument cluster through Hyundai's Connected Car Navigation Cockpit system.

- Remote vehicle management: Connected functions allow users to monitor charging status, manage vehicle functions remotely and control climate settings.

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- Vehicle-to-Load functionality: The 3.5 kW V2L system, with external and cargo-area sockets, allows the vehicle to power compatible electrical equipment.

- Driver assistance: Hyundai SmartSense technologies are designed to support safer and more convenient everyday commercial driving.

- Commercial conversion options: Hyundai is working with European upfitting partners to develop configurations tailored to different business requirements.