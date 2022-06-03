Hyundai Motor India (HMI) has today opened bookings for the 2022 Hyundai Venue SUV. Customers can book the new Hyundai Venue at Hyundai dealerships across India. The 2022 Venue will be available in up to 5 variants across multiple powertrain options. HMI will offer the 2022 Hyundai Venue SUV in seven colour options (Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black, Denim Blue, Titan Grey, Fiery Red), including 1 dual tone (Fiery Red with Black Roof) option.

The new Hyundai Venue will provide customers enhanced connectivity and enable them to control vehicle functions right from the comfort of their homes. Customers can control multiple functions while also being able to check vehicle status through Home to car (H2C) with Alexa and Google Voice Assistant. The features can be controlled with voice support for English and Hindi Language.

The 2022 Hyundai Venue has also been equipped with Drive Mode Select for a versatile driving performance with the choice of Normal, Eco and Sport modes. The SUV offers rear seat passengers a superlative ride experience with features such as 1st in segment 2 step rear reclining seat. The new Hyundai Venue will also boast of a soothing acoustic sound feature, with sounds of nature offering customers a serene driving experience.

The new Hyundai Venue with Bluelink offers customers 60+ features, enhancing their connected car experience with heightened convenience and comfort. Customers can utilize multiple 1st in segment functions through Bluelink including, firmware over-the-air (FOTA) update, embedded voice commands and much more. The infotainment system of the 2022 Venue will feature support 12 languages including 10 regional languages.

Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai VENUE has had a stellar success in India ever since its launch in 2019. Customers from across the country have been thrilled by its futuristic design, advanced technology and powerful performance. With the new Hyundai VENUE, we will set the bar even higher. Driven by the aspirations of Gen MZ customers, the new Hyundai VENUE is set to enthral customers with many first in segment technologies that offer an unparalleled experience, for instance, customers can now control many car functions through Home to car (H2C) with Alexa & Google Voice Assistant; 60+ Bluelink Connected features; and 2 Step Rear Reclining Seat. We are confident that the new Hyundai VENUE will build on the strong brand legacy and amplify the Hyundai SUV Life for unmatched customer delight."