Hyundai starts bookings for 2022 Venue SUV with connected features. Details

Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai VENUE has had a stellar success in India ever since its launch in 2019. Customers from across the country have been thrilled by its futuristic design, advanced technology and powerful performance. With the new Hyundai VENUE, we will set the bar even higher. Driven by the aspirations of Gen MZ customers, the new Hyundai VENUE is set to enthral customers with many first in segment technologies that offer an unparalleled experience, for instance, customers can now control many car functions through Home to car (H2C) with Alexa & Google Voice Assistant; 60+ Bluelink Connected features; and 2 Step Rear Reclining Seat. We are confident that the new Hyundai VENUE will build on the strong brand legacy and amplify the Hyundai SUV Life for unmatched customer delight."