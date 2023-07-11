Hyundai starts deliveries of Exter today: A look at the SUV’s top features

Hyundai India has started delivering the all-new Exter SUV in the country today. Unveiled on July 10, the Hyundai Exter SUV is said to be the most budget-friendly option in its category from the brand. The SUV stands against the likes of Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki Fronx .

Bookings for the SUV started May 8, 2023. The Hyundai Exter SUV comes with a starting price of ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The micro SUV is offered in five trim options – EX, S, SX, SX(O) and SX(O) Connect. Here are the variant wise price:

EX: The EX variant is priced at Rs. 5.99 lakh

S: The S variant is priced at Rs. 7.27 lakh

SX: The SX variant is priced at Rs. 7.99 lakh

SX (O): The SX (O) variant is priced at Rs. 8.64 lakh

SX (O) Connect: The SX (O) Connect variant is priced at Rs. 9.32 lakh

CNG: The CNG variant is priced at Rs. 8.24 lakh

Hyundai Exter comes equipped with 3 powertrain options - 1.2 l Kappa Petrol engine (E20 Fuel Ready) available with 5-speed manual transmission (5MT) and Smart Auto AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) and 1.2 l Bi-fuel Kappa petrol with CNG engine equipped with 5-speed Manual transmission. The company claims that all powertrains are tuned to deliver consistent performance in diverse conditions and will ensure a delightful driving experience.

In terms of looks, the Hyundai Exter SUV is said to be specifically designed to attract a younger demographic of car buyers. Its exterior features several design highlights, including eye-catching elements. The front fascia is characterized by H-shaped daytime running lights, projector headlights, and a prominent grille. On the sides, the Exter boasts diamond-cut alloy wheels and noticeable side cladding. At the rear, the car is equipped with H-shaped LED tail lights and a striking interconnecting bar.

Dimensions of the SUV include a length of 3,815 mm, width of 1,710 mm, height of 1,631 mm, and a wheelbase of 2,450 mm. It also offers a fuel tank capacity of 37 liters (or 60 kilograms for CNG). Colour options of the Hyundai Exter include the all-new Ranger Khaki and Cosmic Blue shades, White with Black roof, Starry Night, Fiery Red, Atlas White, Titan Grey, and Cosmic Blue with Black roof.