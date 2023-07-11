comScore
Business News/ Auto News / Hyundai starts deliveries of Exter today: A look at the SUV’s top features
Back

Hyundai starts deliveries of Exter today: A look at the SUV’s top features

 1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 04:24 PM IST Neha Saini

Hyundai India has started delivering the budget-friendly Exter SUV, priced from ₹5.99 lakh ($8,100), in the country. The SUV comes with three powertrain options and is designed to attract a younger demographic.

Hyundai Exter SUV stands against the Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki Fronx.Premium
Hyundai Exter SUV stands against the Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki Fronx.

Hyundai India has started delivering the all-new Exter SUV in the country today. Unveiled on July 10, the Hyundai Exter SUV is said to be the most budget-friendly option in its category from the brand. The SUV stands against the likes of Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki Fronx.

Bookings for the SUV started May 8, 2023. The Hyundai Exter SUV comes with a starting price of 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The micro SUV is offered in five trim options – EX, S, SX, SX(O) and SX(O) Connect. Here are the variant wise price:

EX: The EX variant is priced at Rs. 5.99 lakh

S: The S variant is priced at Rs. 7.27 lakh

SX: The SX variant is priced at Rs. 7.99 lakh

SX (O): The SX (O) variant is priced at Rs. 8.64 lakh

SX (O) Connect: The SX (O) Connect variant is priced at Rs. 9.32 lakh

CNG: The CNG variant is priced at Rs. 8.24 lakh

Hyundai Exter comes equipped with 3 powertrain options - 1.2 l Kappa Petrol engine (E20 Fuel Ready) available with 5-speed manual transmission (5MT) and Smart Auto AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) and 1.2 l Bi-fuel Kappa petrol with CNG engine equipped with 5-speed Manual transmission. The company claims that all powertrains are tuned to deliver consistent performance in diverse conditions and will ensure a delightful driving experience.

In terms of looks, the Hyundai Exter SUV is said to be specifically designed to attract a younger demographic of car buyers. Its exterior features several design highlights, including eye-catching elements. The front fascia is characterized by H-shaped daytime running lights, projector headlights, and a prominent grille. On the sides, the Exter boasts diamond-cut alloy wheels and noticeable side cladding. At the rear, the car is equipped with H-shaped LED tail lights and a striking interconnecting bar.

Dimensions of the SUV include a length of 3,815 mm, width of 1,710 mm, height of 1,631 mm, and a wheelbase of 2,450 mm. It also offers a fuel tank capacity of 37 liters (or 60 kilograms for CNG). Colour options of the Hyundai Exter include the all-new Ranger Khaki and Cosmic Blue shades, White with Black roof, Starry Night, Fiery Red, Atlas White, Titan Grey, and Cosmic Blue with Black roof.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 11 Jul 2023, 04:24 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout