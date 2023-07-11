Hyundai starts deliveries of Exter today: A look at the SUV’s top features

Hyundai starts deliveries of Exter today: A look at the SUV’s top features1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 04:24 PM IST
Hyundai India has started delivering the budget-friendly Exter SUV, priced from ₹5.99 lakh ($8,100), in the country. The SUV comes with three powertrain options and is designed to attract a younger demographic.
Hyundai India has started delivering the all-new Exter SUV in the country today. Unveiled on July 10, the Hyundai Exter SUV is said to be the most budget-friendly option in its category from the brand. The SUV stands against the likes of Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
