Hyundai starts deliveries of Exter today: A look at the SUV’s top features

In terms of looks, the Hyundai Exter SUV is said to be specifically designed to attract a younger demographic of car buyers. Its exterior features several design highlights, including eye-catching elements. The front fascia is characterized by H-shaped daytime running lights, projector headlights, and a prominent grille. On the sides, the Exter boasts diamond-cut alloy wheels and noticeable side cladding. At the rear, the car is equipped with H-shaped LED tail lights and a striking interconnecting bar.