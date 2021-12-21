Hyundai to add N-line variant in Venue 2022 facelift. Find out more

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

South Korean automaker, Hyundai, is expected to launch the facelift version of Venue in India early next year. The compact SUV was spotted in camouflage while testing on the roads. The reports also say that the company may also add the N-line version of the Venue to its product launch for 2022. As per the images shared by Autospy, the facelift Hyundai Venue oozes new front design and a revamped tail, along with upgraded bumper and lightings.

Launched in 2019, Hyundai Venue competes with Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite in India. The company added the iMT gearbox later to it.

The front face of the Venue facelift is also likely to come with a redesigned grille, a redesigned bumper as well as a new set of headlights. Expect changes inside the cabin of the new-generation Venue as well.

Hyundai Venue is likely to feature the same engine as in the existing models. It comes with a 1.2-litre 4-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 82 hp of power and 115 Nm of peak torque. There is also a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder turbocharged GDI petrol engine that can produce maximum output of 118 hp and 172 Nm of torque. The engines come mated to transmissions with the option of a 6-speed manual gearbox, a 6-speed iMT clutchless gearbox or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.