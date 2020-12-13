Hyundai to conduct 10-day service camp for existing customers across India

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) announced the launch of ‘Hyundai Smart Care Clinic’, a 10 day Nationwide Service Camp for customers from 14th to 23rd Dec ’20, at 1288 Hyundai Service points across India.

Commenting on the launch of the Camp, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) said, “Hyundai is a customer-centric brand and a lifetime partner of customers. We believe in continuously bringing in innovation in products and services thereby providing an enhanced brand experience to our customers. Hyundai Smart Care Clinic is a nationwide service camp offering wide range of innovative offers to further deliver unmatched customer delight and quality."

Hyundai claims that the Nationwide Hyundai Smart Care Clinic will offer wide range of benefits for the customers such as:

Complimentary 1 Year Extended Warranty for lucky 200 customers

Complimentary Amazon Vouchers /Fuel Cards worth ₹ 2000 for lucky 1000 customers

Free Top Wash

10% Discount on Mechanical Parts

Up to 20% Discount on Mechanical Labour

20% Discount on all Value-added Services

Complimentary 50 point check

Discount of upto ₹ 70000 on new car purchase

Hyundai’s service facilities can be experienced via 360 Degree Digital & Contact-less Service. The company is offering online service booking, vehicle status update, pick & drop from home or office to online payment facility.

