Hyundai to conduct 10-day service camp for existing customers across India

Hyundai to conduct 10-day service camp for existing customers across India1 min read . 05:53 PM IST
Hyundai claims that the nationwide Hyundai Smart Care Clinic will offer wide range of benefits for the customers
Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) announced the launch of ‘Hyundai Smart Care Clinic’, a 10 day Nationwide Service Camp for customers from 14th to 23rd Dec ’20, at 1288 Hyundai Service points across India.
Commenting on the launch of the Camp, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) said, “Hyundai is a customer-centric brand and a lifetime partner of customers. We believe in continuously bringing in innovation in products and services thereby providing an enhanced brand experience to our customers. Hyundai Smart Care Clinic is a nationwide service camp offering wide range of innovative offers to further deliver unmatched customer delight and quality."
Hyundai claims that the Nationwide Hyundai Smart Care Clinic will offer wide range of benefits for the customers such as:
Hyundai’s service facilities can be experienced via 360 Degree Digital & Contact-less Service. The company is offering online service booking, vehicle status update, pick & drop from home or office to online payment facility.
