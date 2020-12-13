Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Auto News >Hyundai to conduct 10-day service camp for existing customers across India
The company is offering online service booking, vehicle status update, pick & drop from home or office to online payment facility

Hyundai to conduct 10-day service camp for existing customers across India

1 min read . 05:53 PM IST Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

Hyundai claims that the nationwide Hyundai Smart Care Clinic will offer wide range of benefits for the customers

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) announced the launch of ‘Hyundai Smart Care Clinic’, a 10 day Nationwide Service Camp for customers from 14th to 23rd Dec ’20, at 1288 Hyundai Service points across India.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) announced the launch of ‘Hyundai Smart Care Clinic’, a 10 day Nationwide Service Camp for customers from 14th to 23rd Dec ’20, at 1288 Hyundai Service points across India.

Commenting on the launch of the Camp, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) said, “Hyundai is a customer-centric brand and a lifetime partner of customers. We believe in continuously bringing in innovation in products and services thereby providing an enhanced brand experience to our customers. Hyundai Smart Care Clinic is a nationwide service camp offering wide range of innovative offers to further deliver unmatched customer delight and quality."

Commenting on the launch of the Camp, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) said, “Hyundai is a customer-centric brand and a lifetime partner of customers. We believe in continuously bringing in innovation in products and services thereby providing an enhanced brand experience to our customers. Hyundai Smart Care Clinic is a nationwide service camp offering wide range of innovative offers to further deliver unmatched customer delight and quality."

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Hyundai claims that the Nationwide Hyundai Smart Care Clinic will offer wide range of benefits for the customers such as:

  • Complimentary 1 Year Extended Warranty for lucky 200 customers
  • Complimentary Amazon Vouchers /Fuel Cards worth 2000 for lucky 1000 customers
  • Free Top Wash
  • 10% Discount on Mechanical Parts
  • Up to 20% Discount on Mechanical Labour
  • 20% Discount on all Value-added Services
  • Complimentary 50 point check
  • Discount of upto 70000 on new car purchase

Hyundai’s service facilities can be experienced via 360 Degree Digital & Contact-less Service. The company is offering online service booking, vehicle status update, pick & drop from home or office to online payment facility.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.