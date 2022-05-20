Hyundai to drive in Tuscon to India in second half of this year

“Hyundai has been the pioneer of many technological firsts and all-new TUCSON is set to thrill SUV buyers with Intelligent Technology, Futuristic Design, Unmatched Safety and Smart Innovations. TUCSON has captivated the hearts and minds of customers across the world with over 7 million units sold globally since its launch in 2004. With a bold and dynamic appeal and advanced features, all-new TUCSON will captivate the aspirations of customers in India", Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India said in a press release.

