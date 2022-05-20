Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Auto News / Hyundai to drive in Tuscon to India in second half of this year

Hyundai to drive in Tuscon to India in second half of this year

Hyundai's flagship SUV is likely to be introduced in a 7-seater avatar in India, to compete with the likes of Jeep Compass & the Volkswagen Tiguan.
1 min read . 08:26 PM ISTAlisha Sachdev

Hyundai's flagship SUV is likely to be introduced in a 7-seater avatar in India, to compete with the likes of Jeep Compass & the Volkswagen Tiguan.

India's second-largest passenger carmaker Hyundai Motor India will drive in its global best-selling SUV Tuscon to India in the second half of this calendar year.

The South Korean carmaker's flagship SUV is likely to be introduced in a 7-seater avatar in India, to compete with the likes of Jeep Compass & the Volkswagen Tiguan.

“Hyundai has been the pioneer of many technological firsts and all-new TUCSON is set to thrill SUV buyers with Intelligent Technology, Futuristic Design, Unmatched Safety and Smart Innovations. TUCSON has captivated the hearts and minds of customers across the world with over 7 million units sold globally since its launch in 2004. With a bold and dynamic appeal and advanced features, all-new TUCSON will captivate the aspirations of customers in India", Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India said in a press release.