Hyundai to launch Creta-based 7-seater SUV Alcazar in India this year

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) is ready to launch a new 7-seater SUV in India. The new segment of 7-seater SUVs is gaining traction with the launch of similar offerings from MG Motor, Mahindra and lately Tata Motors. The new SUV Alcazar will be competing with MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV 500 and the recently launched Tata Safari.

In a statement, the company said, the new SUV will make a global debut in India. The company claims that the Hyundai Alcazar will redefine driving experiences with a combination of versatility and futuristic characteristics.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “The year 2021 will add a new chapter in HMIL history, as we gear-up to enter and redefine a new segment. Hyundai ALCAZAR will supersede the aspirations of new age buyers and redefine existing benchmarks to ensure customer delight. As Hyundai completes 25 years in the country, we will re-emphasize our commitment to Indian customers with the Global Debut of Hyundai ALCAZAR that is ‘Made in India’ and ‘Made First for India’."

The SUV is expected to be based on the new Creta. However, in order to accommodate the third row of seats, the SUV is expected to feature an extended tailgate. The company will also have to re-design the tail-light cluster.

The newly introduced Tata Safari has also been based on the 5-seater Tata Harrier which also comes with longer dimensions and re-designed rear-end to feature the third row of seats. The SUV starts at a price of ₹14.69 lakh.

