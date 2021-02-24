Hyundai to launch Creta-based 7-seater SUV Alcazar in India this year

Commenting on the announcement, Mr S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “The year 2021 will add a new chapter in HMIL history, as we gear-up to enter and redefine a new segment. Hyundai ALCAZAR will supersede the aspirations of new age buyers and redefine existing benchmarks to ensure customer delight. As Hyundai completes 25 years in the country, we will re-emphasize our commitment to Indian customers with the Global Debut of Hyundai ALCAZAR that is ‘Made in India’ and ‘Made First for India’."