South Korean auto major Hyundai plans to expand its lineup to six battery electric vehicles in India by 2028. The company will be investing around ₹4,000 crore in the R&D.

Over the next few years, Hyundai will be rolling out a mix of models based on its existing range as well as completely new vehicles based on its global platform 'E-GMP'

The company's line-up of six BEVs will cater to multiple segments including mass market and mass premium segments in India, an official said adding, “The automaker would also introduce the BEVs in different body styles, including SUV body shape by 2028, thereby offering a wide range of models for customers to choose from."

Hyundai Motor India MD & CEO S S Kim told PTI, "As we continue to redefine the mobility space, today we are yet again showcasing our commitment towards Indian customers with the announcement of expanding our BEV line-up to six vehicles for the Indian market by 2028."

The company is taking experiences beyond mobility and are strongly focusing on intelligent technology, sustainability and innovation, he said.

"Keeping in line with this thought, we will introduce our dedicated BEV Platform – E-GMP as well as modified platforms for battery electric vehicles in India," Kim told PTI.

Hyundai's E-GMP platform has the capability to feature a large battery capacity of up to 77.4 kWh. It also offers 2WD and 4WD capabilities, improved handling and capability to achieve a top speed of 260 km/h.

Hyundai already sells one EV model, Kona Electric, in the country.

Hopefully, from next year: India MD says on the launch

Speaking about the launch of its first product, Kim said, "This year is over, there are only a few days left. Hopefully, from next year".

Hyundai is looking at developing a complete ecosystem for electric vehicles in the country and is currently focusing on ways to localise production processes.

Besides, efforts are on to locate the right set of partners for charging infrastructure as well as other related activities, he added.

"Our R&D team along with the procurement department has done some market research. We are trying to explore some partnerships with local suppliers....we have shortlisted some candidates and we are reviewing their capabilities," Kim said.

The EV production would happen at the company's Chennai-based plant, he stated while adding that in the initial phase major components like batteries could be sourced from abroad.

"We are having discussions with many global battery players in China and South Korea. It is still not clear whether local manufacturing will happen here in the next few years. I hope in a few years it will be manufactured here" Kim said.

