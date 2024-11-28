Hyundai Tucson excels in safety with five star Bharat NCAP rating

Bharat NCAP awarded the Hyundai Tucson a 5-star rating in its crash tests, marking the first Hyundai vehicle tested by the Indian safety program. The Tucson excelled in adult and child occupant protection, achieving high scores across various safety tests, priced from 29.02 lakh to 35.94 lakh.

Livemint
Updated28 Nov 2024, 10:18 PM IST
Bharat NCAP has released the crash test results for the Hyundai Tucson, awarding the SUV an impressive 5-star rating. This marks the first time that a Hyundai vehicle has undergone testing by the Indian safety assessment programme, reported HT Auto.

As per the publication, the Tucson achieved outstanding results in both adult and child occupant protection, securing 30.84 points out of 32 in the adult category and 41 out of 49 in the child occupant protection segment.

The Hyundai Tucson is equipped with an array of safety features designed to protect passengers in the event of a collision. These include a frontal airbag, belt pretensioner, belt load limiter, side head curtain airbag, side chest airbag, and side pelvis airbag. The Hyundai Tucson is priced between 29.02 lakh and 35.94 lakh (ex-showroom).

For child safety, the SUV is fitted with ISOFIX mounts for child seats. Additional safety features include Electronic Stability Control, pedestrian protection, and seat belt reminders. The ratings apply to the Platinum and Signature variants of the Tucson.

In the Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test, the Tucson scored 14.84 out of 16, while it achieved a perfect score of 16 out of 16 in the Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test. The vehicle showed strong performance in both tests, with the driver receiving adequate protection for the chest and foot, and good ratings for other areas. The passenger received excellent protection across all body parts. In side-impact tests, including the Side Movable Deformable Barrier and Side Pole Impact tests, the Tucson provided good protection for all occupants.

The SUV earned a total dynamic score of 24 out of 24, a CRS (Child Restraint System) installation score of 12 out of 12, though it scored 5 out of 13 in the Vehicle Assessment score.

Engine options for the Tucson include a 2.0-litre petrol engine, which delivers 156 bhp and 192 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The diesel engine variant produces 186 bhp and 416 Nm, and is available with an 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission, along with an all-wheel-drive option for enhanced traction.

 

First Published:28 Nov 2024, 10:18 PM IST
