Hyundai Tucson excels in safety with five star Bharat NCAP rating

Bharat NCAP has released the crash test results for the Hyundai Tucson, awarding the SUV an impressive 5-star rating. This marks the first time that a Hyundai vehicle has undergone testing by the Indian safety assessment programme, reported HT Auto.

As per the publication, the Tucson achieved outstanding results in both adult and child occupant protection, securing 30.84 points out of 32 in the adult category and 41 out of 49 in the child occupant protection segment.

The Hyundai Tucson is equipped with an array of safety features designed to protect passengers in the event of a collision. These include a frontal airbag, belt pretensioner, belt load limiter, side head curtain airbag, side chest airbag, and side pelvis airbag. The Hyundai Tucson is priced between ₹29.02 lakh and ₹35.94 lakh (ex-showroom).

For child safety, the SUV is fitted with ISOFIX mounts for child seats. Additional safety features include Electronic Stability Control, pedestrian protection, and seat belt reminders. The ratings apply to the Platinum and Signature variants of the Tucson.

In the Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test, the Tucson scored 14.84 out of 16, while it achieved a perfect score of 16 out of 16 in the Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test. The vehicle showed strong performance in both tests, with the driver receiving adequate protection for the chest and foot, and good ratings for other areas. The passenger received excellent protection across all body parts. In side-impact tests, including the Side Movable Deformable Barrier and Side Pole Impact tests, the Tucson provided good protection for all occupants.

The SUV earned a total dynamic score of 24 out of 24, a CRS (Child Restraint System) installation score of 12 out of 12, though it scored 5 out of 13 in the Vehicle Assessment score.