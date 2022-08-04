Hyundai Tucson to launch in India on August 10

Hyundai Tucson will be offered in two engine configurations- petrol and diesel. It will come with smart features like rear-cross traffic alert, warning for lane departure, blind-spot assistance, high-beam assistance and more.
Hyundai has announced to launch the 2022 Hyundai Tucson on August 10. The new-generation was initially slated to launch on August 4. The new SUV was unveiled in the country last month. Hyundai has started accepting bookings for the same at a token amount of ₹50,000.
The 2022 Hyundai Tucson will be offered in two engine configurations. The first one includes Nu 2.0 L petrol engine producing 153 bhp and the second model will come with R 2.0 L VGT diesel engine producing 183 bhp and 416 nm of torque. There will be two variants of the upcoming SUV- Platinum and Signature.
The 2022 model of Tucsan will come in five monotone colour options- Phantom Black, Fiery Red, Amazon Grey, Starry Night and Polar White. Also, there will be two dual tone colour models- Fiery Red with Phantom Black roof and Polar White with Phantom Black roof.
The upcoming SUV will pack a host of new features including more than 60 connected car features, 19 advanced driver assist features, longest wheelbase in the segment and Hyundai’s Bluelink technology. Major highlight of the car will be Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The technology will offer safety features such as rear-cross traffic alert, warning for lane departure, blind-spot assistance, high-beam assistance and more. It will also come with forward collision avoidance assistance.
In terms of design, Hyundai Tucsan will feature a chrome-finished grille at the front along with LED headlamps and LED Day Running lights. On the side, the SUV will feature 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. While on the rear, it will have contrast-coloured skid plates and LED tail lamps.
Inside the car, users will get functionality like BlueLink connectivity, eight-way power-adjustable front passenger seat with memory function and ventilated front seats. There will be a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument console with slit-screen. The infotainment display will function with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It is equipped with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. For audio, the SUV will have a Bose sound system with eight speakers.
