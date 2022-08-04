Hyundai Tucson to launch in India on August 10

The upcoming SUV will pack a host of new features including more than 60 connected car features, 19 advanced driver assist features, longest wheelbase in the segment and Hyundai’s Bluelink technology. Major highlight of the car will be Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The technology will offer safety features such as rear-cross traffic alert, warning for lane departure, blind-spot assistance, high-beam assistance and more. It will also come with forward collision avoidance assistance.