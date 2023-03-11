Hyundai unveils Creta N Line Night Edition with striking all-black sporty look

Hyundai unveils Creta N Line Night Edition with striking all-black sporty look2 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 01:04 PM IST
- The Creta N Line Night Edition by Hyundai features a new-gen Tucson-inspired grille with a parametric design and a distinguishing air vent that separates the grille from the bonnet. The front bumper has been redesigned with vertically-stacked fog lamps, while gloss black inserts have been added between the grille and the LED headlamps, giving the front end a wider appearance.
Hyundai has revealed the Creta N Line Night Edition, a sportier version of the compact SUV specifically for the Brazilian market. The vehicle is decked out in all-black with a variety of cosmetic enhancements, both inside and out. The N Line variant features a new grille that distinguishes it from the standard model currently available.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×