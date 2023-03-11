Hyundai unveils Creta N Line Night Edition with striking all-black sporty look

Hyundai has revealed the Creta N Line Night Edition, a sportier version of the compact SUV specifically for the Brazilian market. The vehicle is decked out in all-black with a variety of cosmetic enhancements, both inside and out. The N Line variant features a new grille that distinguishes it from the standard model currently available.

The Creta N Line Night Edition by Hyundai features a new-gen Tucson-inspired grille with a parametric design and a distinguishing air vent that separates the grille from the bonnet. The front bumper has been redesigned with vertically-stacked fog lamps, while gloss black inserts have been added between the grille and the LED headlamps, giving the front end a wider appearance. The vehicle's profile remains mostly unchanged, except for the addition of new 17-inch alloy wheels and gloss black finishes on the side skirts and window sills. The SUV's tailgate has been updated to have a slightly sharper appearance, and the rear bumper now includes a faux diffuser. Additionally, the LED taillights have a smoked appearance on the N Line Night Edition.

The Creta N Line Night Edition follows an all-black theme for both its exterior and interior, with no chrome accents on the body. The cabin features all-black leather upholstery with contrasting red stitching, while the gear knob has red accents and contrast stitching. The N Line branding is present throughout the cabin, including on the seats, steering wheel, and gear knob.

This Brazilian market-spec Hyundai Creta N Line Night Edition retains the existing features, such as a panoramic sunroof, touchscreen infotainment system, Hyundai BlueLink connected car tech, wireless charging, digital instrument console, and Hyundai SmartSense, the automaker's suite of ADAS features like lane keep assist, fatigue detection, autonomous braking, adaptive high beam, and more. The SUV is equipped with six airbags, TCS, ESP, TPMS, and other safety features.

The Hyundai Creta N Line Night Edition for Brazil is equipped with a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 118 bhp, with a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine also available in Latin American markets. Pre-orders have begun for the sportier-looking SUV, priced from 181,490 Reals (around ₹28.83 lakh), and it will be available for purchase starting March 13, 2023.

Hyundai has confirmed that it currently has no plans to launch the Creta N Line in India. The automaker's best-selling compact SUV in India, the new-generation Creta, is still popular despite being over three years old. However, a facelifted version of the Creta is expected to be introduced next year, and it's likely that the N Line version will become available once the updated model is released.