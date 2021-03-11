Hyundai Motor Company unveiled teaser images of Staria, the South Korean brand’s new multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) lineup. The images show the Staria Premium, a high-end variant of Staria standard model.

In an official release the company stated, "Staria reflects Hyundai’s commitment to lead the future mobility industry as a Smart Mobility Solution Provider, under the brand’s vision of ‘Progress for Humanity.’ STARIA is equipped with various driver-centric features and futuristic design elements that deliver new experiences for drivers and passengers that make time in transit more productive and worthwhile."

View Full Image The MPV gets a DRLs running horizontally from one end to another

The new MPV line up concept images show a 'spaceship'-like design. Staria's front is highlighted by a long, horizontal daytime running light and headlamps positioned underneath. The MPV gets panoramic windows and lower belt lines. According to Hyundai, the height of the cabin is also optimized for premium comfort and convenience

“STARIA is Hyundai’s new MPV lineup that opens up a new mobility era," said SangYup Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Hyundai Design. “STARIA will provide a completely new experience and value proposition for customers through its unprecedented design features."

The company has not provided a launch timeline for the new MPV. Hyundai claims Staria Premium will be available in select markets.

The company claimed that it will unveil more details regarding the design features of Staria and Staria Premium in the coming weeks.

