Hyundai Unveils Ioniq 6 in push to challenge Tesla and the rest

Hyundai plans to invest 95.5 trillion won ($73 billion) in electrification this decade, introducing at least 17 new models between this year and 2030 and targeting annual sales of 1.87 million EVs by the end of the period. The company is gunning for a 7% share of the global EV market by 2030, and an 11% share in the US. The arrival of the Ioniq 6 comes about seven-and-a-half months after Hyundai Motor Group unit Kia unveiled its latest Niro electric SUV.