Hyundai Motor Company officially launched its new MPV called Staria. The company claims that the MPV is Hyundai’s response to shifting consumer needs by offering them new in-car travel experiences.

Staria will be available in 2- to 11-seat configurations and in two variants: Staria and Staria Premium, the latter provides upgraded features and variant-exclusive finishes. Staria will go on sale in select markets starting from the second half of 2021.

Staria’s front gets horizontal daytime running lights (DRLs) and a positioning lamp, together running across the width of the vehicle. Hyundai uses the same body color for all frontal parts.

Staria Premium features a variant-exclusive tinted brass chrome treatment, applied to the Hyundai emblem, grille, headlamp bezels, front and rear bumpers, wheels, side mirrors and door handles.

STARIA models are available in eight exterior colors: Abyss Black Pearl, Creamy White, Graphite Gray Metallic, Moonlight Blue Pearl, Shimmering Silver Metallic, Dynamic Yellow, Olivine Gray Metallic and Gaia Brown Pearl.

The gets a 10.25-inch front display screen, touch-based center fascia and a button-type electronic shift lever. The digital cluster is located on top of the dashboard.

Storage space is available on top of the overhead console, bottom of the cluster, and top and bottom of the center fascia. Both driver and passengers also have access to a center console equipped with cup holders, USB ports and additional storage space.

STARIA Premium offers additional interior features. The 7-seat Premium model is equipped with Premium Relaxation Seats in the second row that recline electronically and also have sliding capabilities for easy reach. The one-touch relaxation mode makes the seats recline automatically.

The 9-seat Premium model’s individual seats in the second row can swivel 180 degrees to face passengers in the third row.

Staria’s interior is available in these colors: Black, Black and Beige two-tone, Black and Blue two-tone. The Premium variant offers additional options of Gray and Brown two-tone as well as Gray and Light Gray two-tone.

The MPV gets 3,273 mm wheelbase with an overall length of 5,253 mm and width of 1,997 mm. The overall height of the MPV stands at 1,990 mm.

The cargo space availability varies depending on how the seating configurations are arranged. The 2- and 3-seater, which the company claims is optimized for business use, offers maximum cargo space of almost 5,000 liters.

Staria offers powertrain options of a diesel-powered 2.2-liter VGT engine and a petrol-powered Smartstream G6DIII 3.5-liter MPI engine.

The diesel engine is mated with either a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmission, delivering an estimated power output of 177 PS and 44 kgf-m of torque.

The petrol-powered G6DIII 3.5-L MPI is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, delivering an estimated power output of 272 PS and 33.8 kgf-m of torque.

In terms of safety, Staria offers an option to add as many as six airbags, and all seats come with three-point seat belts and headrests. Safety is further bolstered by smart features such as Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) and Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA).

