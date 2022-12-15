Hyundai vehicle prices to go up from January, 2023: Here's why

Hyundai Motor India Ltd will hike price of its vehciles from January, 2023. According to news agency PTI, the price rise is aimed to absorb the rising input costs. The company, however, has not revealed the quantum of the proposed price hike.
Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said, "The company has continued to absorb rising costs, however (it) will now pass on a part of the input cost increase through a revision in prices across its model range."
HMIL said it will "continue to make consistent internal efforts to minimise price impact to customers".
The announcement comes days after other market leaders Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Renault, Kia India and MG Motor have declared to increase prices from next month to partially offset the impact of rising input costs.
In a regulatory filing, Maruti Suzuki said, “The Company continues to witness increased cost pressure driven by overall inflation and recent regulatory requirements. While the company makes maximum effort to reduce cost and partially offset the increase, it has become imperative to pass on some of the impact through a price increase. The Company has planned this price increase in January, 2023 which shall vary across models."
Announcing the price increase, Tata Motors Managing Director - Passenger Vehicle and Electric Vehicles Shailesh Chandra said the company is looking to increase passenger vehicle prices from next month. The price revision, he said, will make its model range compliant with stricter emission norms which kick in from April 1, 2023.
Vehicles from April 1, 2023 will be required to have an on-board self-diagnostic device to monitor the real-time driving emission levels. The monitor will constantly monitor key parts such as the catalytic converter and oxygen sensors, to keep a close watch on emissions.
Prices of battery have also gone up in the past. But manufacturers have not passed on the increased cost to customers yet. But this is likely to change with January next year as price hike by several auto manufacturers kicks in.
