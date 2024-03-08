Active Stocks
Thu Mar 07 2024 15:59:28
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 157.25 3.90%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,203.50 0.81%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 413.35 1.39%
  1. Mahindra & Mahindra share price
  2. 1,896.25 -3.68%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,446.35 0.31%
Business News/ Auto News / Hyundai Venue, Aura and others receive discount up to 43,000 this March: Offer details
BackBack

Hyundai Venue, Aura and others receive discount up to ₹43,000 this March: Offer details

Livemint

Hyundai Motor is offering substantial discounts on popular models until the end of March, with savings of up to ₹43,000. Featured vehicles include Grand i10 Nios, Aura, Venue, and i20, each offering attractive cash, exchange, and corporate discounts.

Hyundai's Venue has become another hit in the segment with a starting price at ₹10.93 lakh.  (Hyundai)Premium
Hyundai's Venue has become another hit in the segment with a starting price at 10.93 lakh.  (Hyundai)

In an effort to stimulate sales and attract potential buyers, Hyundai Motor is offering significant discounts on several popular car models until the end of March. The promotional campaign extends benefits of up to 43,000, covering a variety of Hyundai vehicles including the i20 and Grand i10 Nios hatchbacks, the Aura sub-compact sedan, and the Venue sub-compact SUV.

Grand i10 Nios

Among these models, the Grand i10 Nios stands out with the most substantial discount, enabling customers to save up to 43,000. This offer comprises a cash discount of 30,000, an exchange discount of 10,000, and an additional 3,000 as a corporate discount.

Aura

Next, the Aura sub-compact sedan offers benefits of up to 33,000, including a cash discount of 20,000, an exchange discount of 10,000, and a corporate discount of 3,000.

Venue

The Venue, a sub-compact SUV, has  discounts worth up to 30,000. Despite lacking a corporate discount, the Venue provides a cash discount of 20,000 and an exchange bonus of up to 10,000. The Venue's price range spans from 7.94 lakh to 13.48 lakh (ex-showroom).

120 hatchback

Conversely, the i20 hatchback offers the least amount of benefits among the featured Hyundai cars this month. Prospective buyers can enjoy overall benefits of up to 25,000, including a cash discount of 15,000 and an exchange benefit of 10,000. Similar to the Venue, the i20 does not include any corporate discount in March. The i20 is priced between 7.04 lakh and 11.21 lakh (ex-showroom).

The promotional discounts aim to incentivize purchases and drive interest among consumers seeking to invest in Hyundai vehicles during this limited-time offer.

 

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 08 Mar 2024, 06:56 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
Petrochemical Stocks
Bajaj Auto
₹8,590.93.35%
Hero Motocorp
₹4,631.80.18%
Mahindra & Mahindra
₹1,968.7-3.68%
Maruti Suzuki India
₹11,576.9-0.49%
Tata Motors
₹1,017.62.14%

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App