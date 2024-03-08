Hyundai Venue, Aura and others receive discount up to ₹43,000 this March: Offer details
Hyundai Motor is offering substantial discounts on popular models until the end of March, with savings of up to ₹43,000. Featured vehicles include Grand i10 Nios, Aura, Venue, and i20, each offering attractive cash, exchange, and corporate discounts.
In an effort to stimulate sales and attract potential buyers, Hyundai Motor is offering significant discounts on several popular car models until the end of March. The promotional campaign extends benefits of up to ₹43,000, covering a variety of Hyundai vehicles including the i20 and Grand i10 Nios hatchbacks, the Aura sub-compact sedan, and the Venue sub-compact SUV.