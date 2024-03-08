Hyundai Venue, Aura and others receive discount up to ₹43,000 this March: Offer details

In an effort to stimulate sales and attract potential buyers, Hyundai Motor is offering significant discounts on several popular car models until the end of March. The promotional campaign extends benefits of up to ₹43,000, covering a variety of Hyundai vehicles including the i20 and Grand i10 Nios hatchbacks, the Aura sub-compact sedan, and the Venue sub-compact SUV.

Grand i10 Nios

Among these models, the Grand i10 Nios stands out with the most substantial discount, enabling customers to save up to ₹43,000. This offer comprises a cash discount of ₹30,000, an exchange discount of ₹10,000, and an additional ₹3,000 as a corporate discount.

Aura

Next, the Aura sub-compact sedan offers benefits of up to ₹33,000, including a cash discount of ₹20,000, an exchange discount of ₹10,000, and a corporate discount of ₹3,000.

Venue

The Venue, a sub-compact SUV, has discounts worth up to ₹30,000. Despite lacking a corporate discount, the Venue provides a cash discount of ₹20,000 and an exchange bonus of up to ₹10,000. The Venue's price range spans from ₹7.94 lakh to ₹13.48 lakh (ex-showroom).

120 hatchback

Conversely, the i20 hatchback offers the least amount of benefits among the featured Hyundai cars this month. Prospective buyers can enjoy overall benefits of up to ₹25,000, including a cash discount of ₹15,000 and an exchange benefit of ₹10,000. Similar to the Venue, the i20 does not include any corporate discount in March. The i20 is priced between ₹7.04 lakh and ₹11.21 lakh (ex-showroom).

The promotional discounts aim to incentivize purchases and drive interest among consumers seeking to invest in Hyundai vehicles during this limited-time offer.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!