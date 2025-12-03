New Hyundai Venue clocks 32,000 bookings in a month. Top 5 facts fuelling growth

Hyundai Venue was one of the most hyped car launches of 2025. The second generation Hyundai Venue sub-compact SUV was launched in India just a month ago on November 4, at an introductory starting price of ₹7.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Within a month, the new generation Hyundai Venue has raked in more than 32,000 bookings, showing positive growth trajectory.

The Hyundai Venue is one of the most popular SUVs in India that competes with some of the fiercest rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and Skoda Kylaq. Within short span of its introduction in India, the Venue became a major revenue churner for the South Korean auto giant. The new generation Venue has ramped up the momentum.

Here are the top five facts that have been fueling the growth of the new generation Hyundai Venue.

Hyundai Venue: Stylish design The second generation Hyundai Venue is significantly different from its predecessor. The sub-compact SUV has adopted a new design language, which is bolder and more stylish than before. It gets a larger radiator grille, flanked by sleek quad-LED headlamps and twin-horn LED DRLs. The new Venue has taken design cues from its siblings: Exter, Creta, and Alcazar. The side profile is accentuated by muscular wheel arches, sculpted character lines, roof rails. Also, it gets signature C pillar garnish from the previous model, while the horizon LED positioning lights and in-glass Venue emblem further enhancing its visual appeal.

Hyundai Venue: Bigger and better The second-generation Hyundai Venue is significantly different from its predecessor. The sub-compact SUV has grown in size, resulting in more commanding road presence than before. Dimensionally, the Venue now measure 3,995 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width, and 1,665 mm in height, with a wheelbase stretched to 2,520 mm. This means the SUV has become 30 mm wider than before and features a 20 mm longer wheelbase as well, resulting in enhanced cabin space, promising more comfortable journey experience for the occupants.

Hyundai Venue: Premium interior Thanks to the generational update, the new Venue's interior has received an even premium vibe compared to the previous model. The premium transformation has been adopted by donning a new layout, finished in a dual-tone Dark Navy and Dove Grey theme, which comes paired with leatherette upholstery. Also, adding more zing are the floating centre console, ambient lighting, curved panoramic digital display that combines a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. It also gets features like ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger, and an electric four-way adjustable driver's seat.

Hyundai Venue: Multiple powertrain strategy The Hyundai Venue is available in multiple powertrain choices. The powertrain choices include a naturally aspirated petrol engine, a turbo-petrol motor, and a diesel unit as well. A 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol is there churning out 82 bhp power and 114 Nm torque. The 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine produces 118 bhp peak power and 172 Nm of torque, while the 1.5-litre diesel engine generates 115 bhp power and 250 Nm torque. Transmission choices include a five-speed manual gearbox, six-speed manual gearbox, a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, and a seven-speed DCT automatic unit. Overall, the Venue is available in a wide range of powertrain choices, which is another key reason behind its popularity.

