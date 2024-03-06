Active Stocks
Business News/ Auto News / Hyundai Venue expands lineup with Executive Turbo variant, S(O) trim gets sunroof: All details
BackBack

Hyundai Venue expands lineup with Executive Turbo variant, S(O) trim gets sunroof: All details

Written By Govind Choudhary

Hyundai Venue introduces Executive Turbo variant with exclusive features in exterior, interior, technology, safety, and powertrain aspects, starting at ₹9,99,990 ex-showroom price.

Under the hood, the Hyundai Venue Executive variant is powered by a Kappa 1.0l Turbo GDI Engine with a 6-speed manual transmission,
Under the hood, the Hyundai Venue Executive variant is powered by a Kappa 1.0l Turbo GDI Engine with a 6-speed manual transmission,

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has introduced a new variant to its popular Hyundai Venue model. The Executive Turbo variant of the Hyundai Venue comes at a starting ex-showroom price of 9,99,990.

The Hyundai Venue Executive variant boasts several notable features across its exterior, interior, technology, convenience, safety, and powertrain aspects. Notable exterior elements include R16 dual-tone styled wheels, dark chrome front radiator grille, roof rails, and a shark fin antenna. The 'Executive' emblem on the tailgate adds an exclusive touch.

Inside the cabin, the Executive variant offers a front center armrest with storage, 2-step rear reclining seats, a 60:40 split rear seat, and adjustable headrests for all passengers. The technological aspects include a 20.32 cm (8") touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto/Apple Carplay and voice recognition, along with a digital cluster featuring a color TFT MID.

Enhanced convenience features include steering-mounted controls with cruise control, rear AC vents, rear wiper and washer, and safety features like 6 airbags, 3-point seat belts with reminders, electronic stability control, vehicle stability management, hill assist control, day & night inside rear-view mirror, automatic headlamps, and a tyre-pressure monitoring system.

Under the hood, the Hyundai Venue Executive variant is powered by a Kappa 1.0l Turbo GDI Engine with a 6-speed manual transmission, delivering a maximum power of 88.3 kW (120 PS) at 6,000 r/min and a maximum torque of 172 Nm at 1,500 – 4,000 r/min. The Idle Stop & Go (ISG) feature contributes to enhanced fuel efficiency.

Additionally, HMIL has updated the Hyundai Venue S (O) Turbo trim by introducing an electric sunroof and map lamps for both the driver and passenger. Available with the Kappa 1.0l T-GDI engine and 6-speed manual (6MT) & 7DCT transmission options, the updated VENUE S (O) Turbo trim is priced at 10,75,200 for the 6MT version and 11,85,900 for the 7DCT version. 

 

 

Published: 06 Mar 2024, 12:22 PM IST
