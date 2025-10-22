Hyundai Venue gets benefits worth up to ₹1.73 lakh. But, there's a catch…

The Hyundai Venue is one of the best-selling sub-compact SUVs in India. This sub-four metre SUV is positioned in a segment where consumer demand has grown significantly over the last couple of years, making it the most happening segment. The current-generation Hyundai Venue is available with a total benefit of up to ₹1.73 lakh, depending on the variants. The benefits comprise up to ₹1.23 lakh price cut owing to the GST rate cut under the revised tax structure, and ₹50,000 festive discounts. The consumers can fetch a bit more as well by negotiating the deals with dealers. Also, the dealership-level discounts and offers can further sweeten the deal for them.

As Hyundai is gearing up to launch the new generation Venue on November 4, the South Korean automaker is offering massive benefits worth up to ₹1.73 lakh on the outgoing model in an attempt to phase out the inventory. Consumers can also opt for upgrading to the Venue if they currently own a small hatchback or a sub-compact sedan, which would help them further lower the price by getting the exchange bonus.

Hyundai Venue with benefits worth ₹ 1.73 lakh: Is it a good deal? The compactness, practicality, upmarket features, peppy engines and wide range of transmission choices, which altogether make the Hyundai Venue an attractive proposition for many consumers.

2025 Hyundai Venue in a nutshell Launch date November 4, 2025 Key changes at exterior Quad-beam projector headlamps, split LED DRLs, larger rectangular grille, sculpted bumper with skid plate, 16-inch alloys, full-width rear LED bar Key changes inside the cabin 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 12.3-inch digital driver display, revamped dashboard, new steering wheel, premium upholstery Engines 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol, 1.5-litre diesel Transmissions 5-speed MT, 7-speed DCT (turbo-petrol), 6-speed MT (diesel) Features Level 2 ADAS suite, 360-degree surround view camera, wireless phone charging, ventilated seats, ambient lighting

The upcoming Hyundai Venue, which is slated to launch on November 4, will come with a major design overhaul, a wide range of upmarket features, which include a Level 2 ADAS suite, dual-zone climate control, 12.3-inch screens, a 360-degree surround view camera, etc. However, mechanically, it is expected to remain unchanged. In that case, the new Venue would continue with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor and a 1.5-litre diesel unit. Transmission choices would include a five-speed manual gearbox, a seven-speed DCT automatic unit exclusive to the turbo-petrol motor, and a six-speed manual gearbox exclusive to the diesel engine.

