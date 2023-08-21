Hyundai Motor India introduced the 2023 Venue in the domestic market at a starting price of ₹7.68 lakh (ex-showroom). Recently, the automaker has disclosed an upward adjustment in the pricing of its sub-four-metre SUV . Following this alteration, the base E variant of the Hyundai Venue has experienced an increase in price by up to ₹5,300, while the rates for the other variants remain unaffected.

The compact SUV, designed to seat five individuals, is accessible in six distinct trims, which are designated as E, S, S+, S(O), SX, and SX(O). Potential buyers can opt for the Venue in either one of six single-tone colors or a dual-tone combination. The single-tone palette comprises Fiery Red, Phantom Black, Denim Blue, Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, and Polar White. Alternatively, the dual-tone option exclusively offers Fiery Red with a black roof.

Beneath the hood, the Hyundai Venue is available with a selection of three different engine powertrain alternatives. The initial option is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, followed by a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol mill, and finally a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Handling the transmission responsibilities are a five-speed manual, a six-speed manual, a seven-speed DCT (Dual-Clutch Transmission), and an iMT (intelligent Manual Transmission) unit.

In a recent development, Hyundai launched the Knight Edition of the Venue in India, with pricing commencing at ₹9,99,990 (ex-showroom). This distinct iteration of the SUV is based on the S, S(O), and SX(O) variants and offers two engine options. We have already provided comprehensive insights into the top five essential aspects to know about the Venue Knight Edition.

The company has integrated the ADAS feature into the Venue using their Hyundai Smartsense technology. This inclusion provides a range of safety features such as Forward Active Brake Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Assist and Warning, Intelligent Far and Low Beam Adjustment System, front vehicle departure warning system, and driver fatigue warning system, among various others.