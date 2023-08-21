comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 21 2023 14:49:28
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 218.2 1.42%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 116.85 0.95%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 621.35 0.91%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 446.9 1.13%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 572.5 -0.1%
Business News/ Auto News / Hyundai Venue gets dearer by 5,300: Here’s the new price
Back

Hyundai Motor India introduced the 2023 Venue in the domestic market at a starting price of 7.68 lakh (ex-showroom). Recently, the automaker has disclosed an upward adjustment in the pricing of its sub-four-metre SUV. Following this alteration, the base E variant of the Hyundai Venue has experienced an increase in price by up to 5,300, while the rates for the other variants remain unaffected.

The compact SUV, designed to seat five individuals, is accessible in six distinct trims, which are designated as E, S, S+, S(O), SX, and SX(O). Potential buyers can opt for the Venue in either one of six single-tone colors or a dual-tone combination. The single-tone palette comprises Fiery Red, Phantom Black, Denim Blue, Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, and Polar White. Alternatively, the dual-tone option exclusively offers Fiery Red with a black roof.

Beneath the hood, the Hyundai Venue is available with a selection of three different engine powertrain alternatives. The initial option is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, followed by a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol mill, and finally a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Handling the transmission responsibilities are a five-speed manual, a six-speed manual, a seven-speed DCT (Dual-Clutch Transmission), and an iMT (intelligent Manual Transmission) unit.

In a recent development, Hyundai launched the Knight Edition of the Venue in India, with pricing commencing at 9,99,990 (ex-showroom). This distinct iteration of the SUV is based on the S, S(O), and SX(O) variants and offers two engine options. We have already provided comprehensive insights into the top five essential aspects to know about the Venue Knight Edition.

The company has integrated the ADAS feature into the Venue using their Hyundai Smartsense technology. This inclusion provides a range of safety features such as Forward Active Brake Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Assist and Warning, Intelligent Far and Low Beam Adjustment System, front vehicle departure warning system, and driver fatigue warning system, among various others.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 21 Aug 2023, 01:55 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App