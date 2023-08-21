Hyundai Venue gets dearer by ₹5,300: Here’s the new price1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 01:55 PM IST
Hyundai Motor India raises prices of 2023 Venue SUV, base variant sees an increase of up to ₹5,300.
Hyundai Motor India introduced the 2023 Venue in the domestic market at a starting price of ₹7.68 lakh (ex-showroom). Recently, the automaker has disclosed an upward adjustment in the pricing of its sub-four-metre SUV. Following this alteration, the base E variant of the Hyundai Venue has experienced an increase in price by up to ₹5,300, while the rates for the other variants remain unaffected.