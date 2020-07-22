Hyundai Motor India launched a new transmission option for its popular sub-compact SUV Venue. The new Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) is a clutchless, manual transmission which aims to provide the benefits of both manual and automatic. The company has also introduced a new Sport trim in the Venue line-up.

The new clutch pedal free iMT technology will be made available on the variant that sports Kappa 1.0 l T-GDi Petrol BS6 engine mated to 6-Speed Manual Transmission. The new variant features an electromechanically actuated clutch. Despite the lack of a clutch pedal, the driver will be able to use manual gear shift control.

Hyundai’s iMT technology features a Transmission Gear Shift (TGS) Lever with Intention Sensor, Hydraulic Actuator and Transmission Control Unit (TCU). The new system uses a cohesive logic between various components on manual transmissions.

First, the Transmission Control Unit (TCU) receives signal from TGS Lever Intention Sensor, indicating driver’s desire to change gears. The TCU then sends signal to engage Hydraulic Actuator forming hydraulic pressure. This hydraulic pressure is then sent to Concentric Slave Cylinder (CSC) through the clutch tube. The Concentric Slave Cylinder uses this pressure to control the clutch and pressure plate, thereby engaging and disengaging the clutch. Hence, the driver is able to shift gears without the need to mechanically operate clutch pedal.

The new Venue will be available in two variants SX and SX(O) priced at ₹9,99,990 (all price ex-showroom) and ₹11,08,500 respectively. Both variants will be powered by Kappa 1.0 l T-GDi Petrol BS6 engine.

Hyundai is also offering the Sport trim in Venue with the 1.5 l U2 CRDi Diesel BS6 engine (6MT) as well as Kappa 1.0 l T-GDi Petrol BS6 engine (iMT/ 7DCT).

The company has added paddle shifters to the Venue Sport trim powered by the Kappa 1.0 l T-GDi Petrol BS6 engine mated to 7DCT that is available on SX+ trim.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai has consistently set the benchmark with new Products and Technologies that offer Superior Design, Comfort, Performance and Efficiency. VENUE – India’s First Connected and most awarded SUV of 2019-2020, has now been launched with the innovative Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) and Sport Trim. With this, we are once again setting new standards for the industry that will enhance Customer Delight and revolutionize the way India Drives."

